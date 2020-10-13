HARRISBURG — The tri-county region of Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties reported additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported three new cases, Elk County reported two cases, and Jefferson County reported one.
Centre County reported 30 additional cases, Cambria Cambria County reported 20 new cases and Blair County added 11.
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 1,342 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 174,646.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12 is 249,065 with 9,097 positive cases. There were 34,023 test results reported to the department through Oct.12.
There are 8,384 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported.