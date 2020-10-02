HARRISBURG — All three counties that make up the tri-county region reported additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported five new cases, Elk County reported three and Jefferson County reported one.
Neighboring Centre County reported 99 additional cases, Cambria reported 22, and Blair reported 13.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and the surrounding area are listed below.
- Blair — 741 cases, 18 deaths
- Cambria — 639 cases, 7 deaths
- Centre — 2,854 cases, 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 339 cases, 6 deaths
- Elk — 76 cases, 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 117 cases, 3 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed an additional 1,161 coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the statewide total to 161, 284. All 67 counties have cases.
Eighty-two percent of the state’s total cases are considered to be recovered.
“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”