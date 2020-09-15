HARRISBURG — While the tri-county area of Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties reported only five additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Centre County’s case count continues to surge.
According to the state Department of Health, Centre County reported 212 new cases. Clearfield County reported two, Jefferson reported three and Elk County had none.
Neighboring Blair County reported four and Cambria reported two.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
Blair — 536 cases and 13 deaths
Cambria — 527 cases and 7 deaths
Centre — 1,449 cases and 1 death
Clearfield — 288 cases and 1 death
Elk — 66 cases and 2 deaths
Jefferson — 104 cases and 2 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 1,151 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 146,214. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Philadelphia is reporting a two-day increase of 197 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14 is 168,375 with 5,200 positive cases. There were 22,085 test results reported to the department through Sept. 14. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,875 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of six new deaths reported.