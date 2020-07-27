HARRISBURG — The tri-county area did not report any new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties have no new cases, according to the state Department of Health.
Neighboring Cambria County reported two new cases and Centre County reported one.
The total number of positive cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
Blair –176 cases and 2 deaths
Cambria –221 cases and 3 deaths
Centre –357 cases and 9 deaths
Clearfield –116 cases and 0 deaths
Elk –39 cases and 2 deaths
Jefferson –51 cases and 1 death
DOH confirmed Monday there are 839 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 108,264. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 180 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 166 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 20 and July 26 is 159,495 with 6,398 positive cases. There were 17,738 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 26. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,122 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of four new deaths reported.