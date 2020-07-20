Positive COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area remain on the low end while some surrounding counties continue to rise.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County remained at 99 on Monday with no new cases reported by the state Department of Health. The county had one positive case over the weekend. Additionally, Elk and Jefferson counties also had no positive cases on Monday.
Neighboring Centre County reported nine new cases, Blair County reported seven, Cambria County reported five.
The number of positive cases in Clearfield County and neighboring areas are listed below:
- Blair –142 cases and 1 death
- Cambria –172 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre –288 cases and 9 deaths
- Clearfield –99 cases and 0 deaths
- Elk –37 positive cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson –47 cases and 0 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed 711 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 101,738. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 172 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 13 and July 19 is 153,838 with 5,613 positive cases. There were 17,468 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 19. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,018 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of three new deaths reported.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 938,175 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,685 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,614 cases among employees, for a total of 22,299 at 792 distinct facilities in 59 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,804 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,545 of total cases are in health care workers.