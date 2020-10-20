HARRISBURG — The tri-county region reported 16 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported seven cases, Elk reported five and Jefferson reported four.
Neighboring Centre County reported 25 new cases, and Cambria reported 24. Blair County also reported 24 cases and two additional deaths.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 1,058 cases and 25 deaths
- Cambria — 913 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 3,744 cases and 15 deaths
- Clearfield — 400 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 116 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 148 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 1,557additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 184,872.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 106 cases, Delaware is reporting an increase of 109 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 158 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19 is 228,245 with 10,011 positive cases. There were 28,978 test results reported to the department through Oct. 19.
There are 8,533 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths reported.