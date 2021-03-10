With spring just around the corner, the Centre County Conservation District is now accepting orders for the annual Tree Seedling Sale. Proceeds from the sale are utilized to sponsor environmental education programs including the annual Centre County Envirothon and the Conservation Poster Contest.
Seedling varieties include Black Spruce, Norway Spruce, White Spruce, Austrian Pine, Eastern White Pine, Scotch Pine, American Redbund, Kousa Dogwood and River Birch. Seedlings are sold in bundles of 10 bare-rooted seedlings.
Fruit tree varieties include Apple tree package (one each for pollination) Crimson Crisp and Liberty Apple; Pear tree package (one each for pollination), Barlett Pear and Harrow Sweet; Methley Plum; Redhaven Peach; and Flamin Fury Peach.
These fruit trees are bare root, averaging four to six feet in height.
For an order form, please visit the Centre County Conservation District website at www.centrecountypa.gov/conservation or call 355-6817.
Order forms and payment must be received before March 26, 2021.