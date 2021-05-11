Penn Highlands Healthcare Clearfield honored those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 at a tree planting ceremony on Tuesday.
“COVID was an extraordinary, unforeseen tragedy that happened to our community,” said Penn Highlands Clearfield President Rhonda Halstead. “This plaque today is to commemorate those that lost their lives and all of those that have worked here to take care of all of our community.”
Fitting in with the past hectic year, hospital staff scrambled to find out where the tree to be planted was when it failed to make an appearance. The staff quickly adapted and recognized the pandemic’s impact by conducting the ceremony without the plant.
According to Halstead, the tree will be a flowering pear. Penn Highlands Healthcare is planting a tree at all nine of its facility locations this week in honor of COVID-19 patients, according to a press release.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on everyone,” said Penn Highlands Healthcare Chief Human Resources Officer Jake Maijala. “It is important to take this time to pause and reflect on the past year as we come together to remember the lives lost to COVID-19 as well as to recognize those who are healing from the effects of this pandemic.”
The ceremonies align with National Hospital Week, which takes place May 9 through May 15. This year, the week’s theme is “Inspiring Hope through Healing,” according to the American Hospital Association.
It has been more than a year since the pandemic started claiming lives. Staff at Penn Highlands Healthcare Clearfield are just starting to process the loss.
“This is the first time we’ve actually been able to grieve as an organization with everything that we had to go through,” Halstead explained. “It’s the first time we’ve actually had a breath.”