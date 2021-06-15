The state Department of Transportation issued an update recently on its Route 1004 (Woodland Road) betterment project. The project consists of waterline replacement, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation and full-depth reconstruction of the roadway between U.S. Route 322 in Lawrence Township and East Market Street in Clearfield Borough.
Starting Thursday, June 17, PennDOT will switch travel lanes for the project. The current travel lane will be closed, and the current closed working lane will become the new travel lane. All traffic will still be only allowed to travel one way through the project, in the direction of downtown.
Along with the traffic change on Thursday, drivers are reminded that no traffic towards the Clearfield mall will be allowed. This traffic pattern will be in place until the project is complete in early September.
PennDOT reminds drivers to exercise caution in and around the work zone, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $2.9 million project.