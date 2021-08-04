WOODLAND — A traffic study has been completed on Hoopup Road, according to Bradford Township Supervisors.
The study was conducted at the advice of the Clearfield County Conservation District and did not cost the township any money, according to Supervisor Ronald Krise.
At the end of the study, the township had a count for daily traffic. The findings ensure qualification for an upcoming grant application.
The grant is through the Clearfield County Conservation District. The district has awarded over $4.5 million in grants to municipalities for dirt and gravel road projects and over $700,000 for low volume projects since beginning to provide funds.
To qualify for low-volume funds, a road must have an average daily traffic count of under 500 vehicles a day.
“Believe it or not,” said Supervisor Dennis Mulhollan Jr., “we’re just under the 500 cars per day. That’s a lot of cars on that road for no houses being on it.”
Having a verified count is for the conservation district.
“We have an official record, because they’re sticklers on that,” Krise stated. “That will be the grant we put in for November when it’s due.”
The grant would not cover paving but would help pay for items such as pipes to address drainage problems. The cost of these items could add up to about $30,000 or $40,000.
Krise estimated the township spent about $70,000 in past grants just on materials.
“You can’t get any cheaper,” Krise noted.