KYLERTOWN — Cooper Township decided to purchase a truck pending the appropriate financing is completed, according to information at a recent meeting.
The truck is a 2021 Freightliner Cummins diesel engine, according to John Knowles from Bradco Supply Company. It has a plow and spreader similar to what the township currently utilizes.
A current township truck has been having issues, according to Supervisor Randy Killion. It may be best suited for a truck owner who has a “lousy bed” Knowles noted at the meeting.
The new truck is a necessary asset for the winter season, according to Supervisor Wayne Josephson.
“The one truck is unreliable,” said Josephson. “If we have a winter like we had last winter, we need a reliable truck.”
The truck has served its purpose for a decent portion of time, according to Knowles.
“Other people, they don’t get anywhere near the time you got out of it,” Knowles said.
The township will not trade the older truck, Josephson noted. Financing for the new truck in a five-year time period would most likely be in the ballpark of a $30,000 annual payment.
The township will look into whether funds from the American Rescue Plan could cover a portion of the costs under improving air quality in township vehicles. The older truck has no air conditioning, according to Secretary Bernice Yedlosky.