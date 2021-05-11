MORRISDALE — Morris Township supervisors are trying to confront the lack of access to sewage treatment in Munson, according to Supervisor Josiah Jones.
The township began researching the topic after homeowners in the Munson area came forward with discussions of putting in costly alternative treatment filtrations, according to Jones.
About ten years ago, the municipal authority looked into extending sewage, but the idea was dismissed due to costs, according to Jones.
“We’re in a situation now where we really feel like it’s inhumane for these people to not have a sewage system, at least down through that stretch from Old Turnpike down to Hardscrabble Road.”
Jones said he’s been in contact with Cooper Township. Jones is hopeful the township could hook up and extend to the problem area. Even with the funds available, the project would be expensive.
“First I went to Cooper, because it sounded to me that our own municipal authority wasn’t really willing to work with us,” Jones said. “I think they kept thinking they had to put it in all through Munson and Hawk Run, which was not the case.”
The authority researched taking the sewage to Cooper for treatment about ten years ago, but the option simply wasn’t feasible, according to Vic Couturiaux of the Morris Township Sewage Authority.
People would have ended up with about a $120 per month bill, according to Couturiaux. The tap-in fee, which pays for and secures the share of the sewage needed, was around $2,500.
“It was just not feasible,” said Couturiaux. “I personally could not bring myself to put that kind of a bill onto somebody.”
Couturiaux noted it is not the supervisors’ role to take care of sewer treatment. He said he had previously shared information with the township on the state of the area.
“If the supervisors say we’re gonna put sewer down there, I’ll pursue it,” Couturiaux stated. “But I’m not going to have the black tag put on me that I put these bills on the people, because I didn’t.”
Jones plans to attend the next municipal authority board meeting to discuss the matter further.
Couturiaux urged residents to get involved in the decision-making process.