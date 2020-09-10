HARRISBURG — Clearfield and Elk counties reported no additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while Jefferson county reported one, according to the state Department of Health.
Centre County added 55 new cases, Cambria reported four and Blair reported two.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 506 cases and 13 deaths
- Cambria — 513 cases and 6 deaths
- Centre — 925 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 265 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 65 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 101 cases and 2 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there are 587 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 141,877. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 3 and Sept. 9 is 144,379 with 5,679 positive cases. There were 20,979 test results reported to the department through Sept. 9. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,820 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths reported.