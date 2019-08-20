KARTHAUS — An adult and two children were rescued on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River outside of Karthaus yesterday.
An adult in his 40s and a 13-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy set out on the river Sunday on three inflatable rafts and they were reported missing when they didn’t return, according to Deputy Director Scott Mignot of Clearfield County Department of Emergency Management.
A search ensued involving a state police helicopter, a Stat MedEvac helicopter, Karthaus Vol. Fire Co. and Pine Glen Fire Co. of Centre County.
Two of the inflatable rafts were found on the river and the adult and three children with one raft were found on a rock in the middle of the river, east of Karthaus between Karthaus and Millers Landing, Mignot said.
No injuries were reported.