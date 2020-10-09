HARRISBURG — Clearfield County saw its positive COVID-19 cases increase by three on Friday, as reported by the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported 31 new cases while Cambria County gained 23 and Blair County gained seven. Elk and Jefferson counties remained the same.
Blair County reported another death, reaching 20.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 844 cases and 20 deaths
- Cambria — 728 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 3,322 cases and 12 deaths
- Clearfield — 353 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 81 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 126 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 1,380 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 169,308. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 135 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Oct. 2-8 is 211,544 with 7,805 positive cases. There were 34,228 test results reported to the department through Oct. 8.
There are 8,308 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of nine new deaths reported.