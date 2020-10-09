HOWARD — Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson recently announced Central Intermediate Unit 10 and Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 as the recipient of a $994,832 U.S. Department of Agriculture Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant to deliver interactive Science Technology Engineering and Math distance learning training to rural schools.
“Coronavirus has forced us to reimagine the way education can be delivered,” said Rep. Thompson. “I’m pleased to announce Central Immediate Unit 10 and Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 will receive a nearly $1 million investment in the students pursuing STEM education. These young learners will be the next generation of a highly skilled and trained workforce.”
“The support we are receiving from the USDA will allow our districts to provide opportunities to their students that can be a challenge to deliver in our rural setting,” said Dan Berger, Director of Information Technology for Central Intermediate Unit 10. “This equipment will allow students and teachers to share between districts as well as bring in experts such as Intermediate Unit coaches who will save travel time by being able to reach out virtually to support classroom teachers with a variety of STEM activities.”
These funds will be used for teacher training workshops, embedding live coaching to the classroom, live interactive STEM competitions between the rural elementary and middle school students, STEM curriculum designed for special education students, and more.