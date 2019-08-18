The award winning Clearfield Bison High School Marching Band has 80 members this year.
The band has traveled three years in a row, so this year, the band is staying more local this year, according to Band Director Raymond Mandell.
The band will entertain the crowds and support the football team at all home and away football games. It will also be participating in the county marching band festival planned at Bald Eagle Area High School on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.
This year’s halftime show will feature music from the musical ‘{span}Les Misérables.’{/span}
The drum majors are Shelby Flanagam, Phillip Rowles, and Cruz Wright. The band director is Raymond Mandell, and the assistant director is Andrew Rothrock. Jessica Bailey is the band front advisor, Phillip Wayant is the percussion advisor and Jennifer Granus is a volunteer.