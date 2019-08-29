DRIFTING — For the 144th consecutive year, people from all over the area will flock to St. Severin Church of Drifting and its Cooper Grove this Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2 for a day filled with food, fun and entertainment.
The annual Cooper Picnic — located five miles north of Interstate 80’s exit 133 on state Route 53 — starts at noon with its well-known barbecue chicken or ham dinners. The dinners are $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 12 and under, with dinners being sold until 5 p.m.
“We sell probably close to 1,000 dinners,” picnic Chairwoman Anita Eminhizer-Ravert said.
Dinners also include homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, dessert, drink and more.
Eminhizer-Ravert said the event first started about 144 years ago whenever church members decided to pack up their horse and buggy and attend a picnic.
“The event draws hundreds of guests each year and also attracts those who live in the area and those who have moved away,” Eminhizer-Ravert said. “They renew old friendships here — that’s the big thing about the Cooper Picnic.”
For those not wanting a barbecue chicken or ham dinner, there’s plenty of other foods to enjoy. Eminhizer-Ravert said there’s also hamburgers, hot dogs, funnel cakes, ice cream and more.
If you’re looking for fun outside of delicious food, Eminhizer-Ravert said the novelty stand is a big hit, as well as kid’s games, bingo, a Chinese auction, hay rides, woodworking, a horseshoe pitching contest and a saw dust money scramble.
The horseshoe pitching contest will have registration at 12:30 p.m. with the event taking place at 1 p.m. while the saw dust money scramble for kids is at 5:30 p.m.
There will also be free entertainment throughout the day. The Vagabonds will perform from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Moore Brothers then take the stage at 4:30 p.m. and play until 7:30 p.m.
“I’m really thankful that we can still come together and have our picnic and see all of our friends,” Eminhizer-Ravert said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
After the Moore Brothers’ performance, tickets will be drawn shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tickets drawn include big money chances, quilt chances, a 50/50 drawing and others.
Eminhizer-Ravert reiterated the picnic is not just for its parishioners, but it’s for anyone.
“It’s amazing the people that come from out of the state to visit,” Eminhizer-Ravert said. “They sit in the Grove and just talk and listen to the music. It’s really something to see and it’s a good feeling (seeing how successful the picnic is).”