It may have been raining on the day of this photo earlier this week, but those at St. Severin Church of Drifting will hope for sunny skies Monday as the 144th Annual Cooper Picnic begins at noon with its barbecue chicken or ham dinners and concludes after 7:30 p.m. with various prize drawings.

DRIFTING — For the 144th consecutive year, people from all over the area will flock to St. Severin Church of Drifting and its Cooper Grove this Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2 for a day filled with food, fun and entertainment.

The annual Cooper Picnic — located five miles north of Interstate 80’s exit 133 on state Route 53 — starts at noon with its well-known barbecue chicken or ham dinners. The dinners are $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 12 and under, with dinners being sold until 5 p.m.

“We sell probably close to 1,000 dinners,” picnic Chairwoman Anita Eminhizer-Ravert said.

Dinners also include homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, dessert, drink and more.

Eminhizer-Ravert said the event first started about 144 years ago whenever church members decided to pack up their horse and buggy and attend a picnic.

“The event draws hundreds of guests each year and also attracts those who live in the area and those who have moved away,” Eminhizer-Ravert said. “They renew old friendships here — that’s the big thing about the Cooper Picnic.”

For those not wanting a barbecue chicken or ham dinner, there’s plenty of other foods to enjoy. Eminhizer-Ravert said there’s also hamburgers, hot dogs, funnel cakes, ice cream and more.

If you’re looking for fun outside of delicious food, Eminhizer-Ravert said the novelty stand is a big hit, as well as kid’s games, bingo, a Chinese auction, hay rides, woodworking, a horseshoe pitching contest and a saw dust money scramble.

The horseshoe pitching contest will have registration at 12:30 p.m. with the event taking place at 1 p.m. while the saw dust money scramble for kids is at 5:30 p.m.

There will also be free entertainment throughout the day. The Vagabonds will perform from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Moore Brothers then take the stage at 4:30 p.m. and play until 7:30 p.m.

“I’m really thankful that we can still come together and have our picnic and see all of our friends,” Eminhizer-Ravert said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

After the Moore Brothers’ performance, tickets will be drawn shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tickets drawn include big money chances, quilt chances, a 50/50 drawing and others.

Eminhizer-Ravert reiterated the picnic is not just for its parishioners, but it’s for anyone.

“It’s amazing the people that come from out of the state to visit,” Eminhizer-Ravert said. “They sit in the Grove and just talk and listen to the music. It’s really something to see and it’s a good feeling (seeing how successful the picnic is).”

