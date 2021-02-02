A local couple held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration on Jan. 30 to celebrate their new childcare center.
Clearfield Revitalization Corporation and Dana and Dennis McCahan, owners of Teeny Treasurers Childcare, LLC located at 14399 Clearfield Shawville Hwy., Clearfield held the celebration during the grand opening with a tour of the clean and inviting facility was given to all.
Teeny Treasures was the former Destini’s Daycare and is under new management with all new staffing.
Jean Russell Maines is the new director of the facility and Joyce Stubbs is the assistant director. Both been in childcare for more than 30 years and are familiar with all state regulations. Both women have degrees in early childhood development.
They will offer a nurturing safe environment with caring knowledgeable staff that is familiar with child development and growth. The childcare center will offer childcare to all ages from birth to 13 years of age. The center will accept subsidy and meals are included.
The childcare center has a bus stop for school children and a program when they are not in school. They will also practice all COVID-19 policies and safety procedures. The childcare center will be open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tours can be scheduled.
“This is very exciting for Clearfield. Not only is Teeny Treasures a locally-owned childcare center, but a much needed service in our community,” said Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner. “I would like to wish Teeny Treasures Childcare, LLC success with their newly opened childcare facility located in the Clearfield area.”
For more information, check out their Facebook page at Teeny Treasures Childcare; email jmaines@teenytreasures.com, or call 205-4027.