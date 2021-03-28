HARRISBURG — Due to technical issues, there was no official COVID-19 data released on Saturday or Sunday. Full COVID-19 data for the weekend will be updated todayd at noon.
The state Department of Health noted that the COVID Alert PA app may be displaying case data with the weekend dates in error. The most accurate COVID-19 data available is from Friday, March 26 and is available on the COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania page.
Also on Friday, DOH announced a free COVID-19 testing site in Centre County, and stresses the need for continued testing, wearing of masks and social distancing.
Beginning Tuesday, March 30 through Saturday, May 1, testing will be available daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Patton Township Municipal Building, 100 Patton Plaza, State College.
Up to 450 people can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.
Centre and Clearfield counties have both seen very large increases in positive COVID-19 tests in recent weeks.