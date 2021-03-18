WEST DECATUR — James Swartz was approved as the third Boggs Township Supervisor at a brief special meeting held Wednesday afternoon.
Swartz fills in for the remainder of 2021, replacing Darryl Lashinsky, who resigned at the Feb. 8 meeting.
At the March 8 regular meeting, Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson made a motion to appoint Swartz. However, Supervisor Greg Minarchick motioned to appoint Joe Lonjin.
Because of the impasse, Wednesday’s special meeting was required to allow Vacancy Chairman Dave Harris to review the two applicants and make a decision.
“I second the nomination for James Swartz,” Harris said.
Due to Lashinsky’s resignation, Swartz’s appointment will last until the end of the year — rather than the four more years Lashinksy’s term was originally supposed to last. At the March meeting, it was stated by Jackson that a normal six-year term would be up at the end of the year, as well as a four-year term.
Swartz’s supervisor position is a non-working post. The township in past years had mostly utilized working supervisors.
The next regular meeting is slated for April 12 at 6 p.m. at the township building.