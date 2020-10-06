FRENCHVILLE — The Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, a primary care office located in Frenchville, is opening its doors in November 2020 to begin serving adult patient’s health and wellness needs.
The clinic is focused on holistic, person-centered approaches to care, aiming to build trusting relationships and provide the personalized care to each individual.
Dr. Baltazar Corcino, M.D. and Jamie Bush, CRNP will be staffing the clinic and will be supported by a comprehensive team of medical professionals. Both individuals have a longstanding history of providing quality and meaningful care in the Clearfield community.
Corcino has a proud history of caring for the residents of Clearfield County, and is excited to continue this work in the clinic. Corcino has worked in internal medicine in emergency room, private practice and hospital settings. Jamie Bush, a board-certified nurse practitioner, specializes in family medicine and has additional experience in ICU and ER settings as well as urgent care and neurosurgery settings.
The clinic will serve a variety of needs for adult patients 18 and older. These services include adult medicine, geriatric care, preventative medicine, immunizations, annual wellness visits, health care screenings, laboratory testing, chronic care management and interdisciplinary team planning. Additionally, the clinic will provide transportation when necessary to seniors 60 and older to clinic appointments, conduct in-home visits to patients physically unable to come into the clinic and Telehealth services to connect virtually when coming in for an appointment isn’t an option.
The clinic will be hosting an open house to the public on Oct. 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. The event will include facility tours, meet and greet with staff and light refreshments.
The clinic will officially open its doors on Monday, Nov. 2 to begin serving patients. Hours of service are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment.
For more information call 765-2695 or email info@susqwell.com.