Clearfield County Planning & Community Development Office announced that they will be conducting a demographic survey on behalf of the Huston Township Water Authority to begin Oct. 30 and continuing until Nov. 15.
Survey forms will be mailed to randomly selected customers of Huston Township Water Authority. Officials ask for residents’ assistance during this time.
Families and individuals who receive a survey should complete it and return it promptly. To assure a successfully sampling size of the survey our office will conduct phone calls and door to door visits of surveys not returned to our office. For questions or concerns, contact Lisa Kovalick at (814) 765-5149.
The number of persons in a family and corresponding income listed on the survey is based on the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Section 8 income guidelines for Clearfield County.