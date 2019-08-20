The Clearfield Area Board of School Directors discussed its new surveillance cameras on school buses at its committee meetings last night.
The school district received a $185,000 state Safe Schools Grant to put cameras in all of the district’s buses and Business Administrator Sam Mohney said the cameras would be installed in a week or so.
The district will be installing seven audio/video security cameras in each bus, which will give a full view of the interior of the buses and their entrances/exits.
Director of Technology Kevin Stibitz said they don’t have a firm date for the installation yet because Fullington Bus Company, which owns and operates the buses has to upgrade the internet connection in their garage to handle the additional workload from the cameras.
He said the bus company is going to run a new cable into its garage to increase the amount of internet bandwidth to accommodate the new cameras. He said the additional bandwidth will cost the bus company about $500 per month.
The new cameras will be used to monitor student behavior and to increase student safety on buses.
Students and parents will be notified of the cameras in the student handbook and signs will be posted on each bus.
The board will also vote on approving the school bus driver list and bus route list at its full board meeting next week.
Absent from the meeting were board members Susan Mikesell and Dr. Michael Spencer. Superintendent Terry Struble was out of town and did not attend the meeting and Jamie Quick, director of professional programs/federal programs filled in for Struble at the meeting.