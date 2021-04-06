MADERA — Bigler Township will be doing some spring cleaning after township supervisors approved acquiring dilapidated property containing a burned-out duplex on 152 Lynn St.
Supervisor Chairman R. Philbert Myers cited health and public safety causes for the action. The structure remains an eyesore and appears ready to fall out onto the road, according to Myers.
“It’s just time for the township to step in,” said Myers.
The building caught fire roughly two years ago. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the building was engulfed in flames, according to a previous story published in The Progress.
In addition to Madera, companies from Osceola Mills, Houtzdale, Ramey, Glen Hope and Coalport battled the flames for nearly five hours. No injuries were reported.
The building has been unoccupied for years.
The owner has not cleaned the property and has not deeded it over to any other entity. The owner is also overdue in inheritance taxes, according to Myers.
The building’s current state is surprising, considering the damage done.
“I can’t believe it made it through the winter,” said Myers.
The township is preparing to take over the property and have it demolished. Specific costs and financing to tear down the structure and clean up the property have not yet been detailed.
Myers did say the property will not be returned to the owner and instead, the township plans to consider reselling it as a vacant lot.