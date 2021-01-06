MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors at their recent meeting chose not to reappoint a longtime member of the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris, much to the disappointement of one supervisor.
Supervisor Chairman James Williams said the township received a letter of resignation from Dane Danko from MATTOM — which was approved — and also stated that Vic Couturiaux’s MATTOM term was scheduled to end at the end of 2020.
“I would like suggest that we put these two seats in the newspaper and open this to the public before we make a decision on seating,” Williams said.
Supervisor John Saggese said he was going to make a motion to reappoint Couturiaux and said he still would if he wouldn’t get support from both Williams and Vice Chairman Josiah Jones on the matter.
“People don’t realize how dedicated (Couturiaux is) ... his wife and him at 2 a.m. on a winter day ... they’re always out there when the pump lights are going on (signaling a problem). No one in this township since 1995 has ever complained about sewage being backed up or anything like that (due to Couturiaux’s MATTOM involvement). I think you’re making a big mistake by not reappointing Vic.”
Saggese then made the motion and said to Williams and Jones that, “I hope you guys go along with me just one time here to show you’re trying to work with me a bit, too.”
After Saggese made the motion and Williams asked for a second, it was met with silence and died for a lack of a second.
“Wow,” Saggese said. “You guys are something else.”
Williams again said they would then like to advertise the open positions, “And see if we get any interest in those seats.”
Couturiaux said he was “disgusted” with not being reappointed.
“I’ve not sure what I’ve done to (Williams) or Josiah to bring upon what you’re doing to the township,” Couturiaux said.
Couturiaux then asked what he should do if he got a phone call the next day asking for help on a sewer matter.
“There are emails I’ll get tomorrow that involve me being a board member and its chairman,” Couturiaux said. “There’s phone calls I’ll get tomorrow ... those people have got to be directed somewhere until you decide to put somebody on that board or until there’s a new chairman elected, which isn’t going to happen until the third Thursday of the month (at the next MATTOM meeting).”
Solicitor Dan Nelson said technically if the supervisors did not reappoint Couturiaux on Monday, he would then continue his place on MATTOM “until the board of supervisors appoint his replacement.”
“He would be a basic placeholder member of the authority board ... until the board chooses someone else or chooses to reappoint Vic,” Nelson said.
Couturiuax said he spoke with both Williams and Jones previously and “explained the implications to them,” citing he also submitted a letter of interest to the MATTOM board. Couturiaux also said he did the same for a township planning commission spot and was not chosen for the position.
“My personal opinion — I was discriminated against because I happen to sit on another board,” Couturiaux said of being denied for the planning commission.
Williams reiterated that he’d like to see more people apply for the two positions and said he and Jones aren’t appointing anyone to MATTOM until the seats are advertised.
Couturiaux said he still didn’t understand how he could be turned down for a spot.
“It’s not that we’re turning you down,” Williams said. “A lot of these seats have been in the past 25 years with being filled by someone putting their name in. But people in the community don’t even know these seats exist. The same thing happened when we did this with the planning commission ... we’re just trying to make sure everybody has the availability that these seats do exist and they’re an appointed position — they’re not a chosen position.”
Williams said he feels “that makes for a very wise decision as a supervisor” in deciding to advertise for those board spots.
Couturiaux said he’d agree if there was some issue with how things have been run with MATTOM, but that he is not aware there have been issues.
Williams said he’d like to see people come to the township for a seat instead of having to go out and try and scrounge up interest.
“I would like to put those seats out in the public and then make that decision later,” Williams said, stating it’s not required to appoint members immediately.
“It is what it is,” Couturiaux said. “Do what you’re going to do and I guess I’ll do what I’ve gotta do.”