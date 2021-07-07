Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday voted to advertise for bids for fencing for its new dog park.
The township is planning to construct a dog park at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park.
The dog park is to be located in the lower section of the park along the left side of Recreation Park Road as one enters the park, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said.
The dog park will have two fenced-in areas, with separate sections for large and small dogs, according to Ruffner.
It would be black colored, vinyl covered chain link fencing — so that it will look better and last longer, Ruffner said. He said the dog park committee is evenly divided on whether they should use five-foot high fencing or six-foot high fencing. Ruffner said he thinks a five-foot fence would be sufficient but many dog parks do have six-foot high fences.
“We are going to look at both options to see what the difference is price-wise,” Ruffner said.
Ruffner said they don’t yet know when construction on the dog park would begin as they have some grading to do on the land. They found a swale on the land that will need to be filled in, and there could still be some changes in the fencing configuration.