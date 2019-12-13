The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be alert for traffic impacts as the Yankee Dryer super load approaches Philipsburg today.
PennDOT anticipates the super load will move through the Philipsburg area today beginning at 7 a.m. as it leaves the Bigler area. The load will continue along Route 322 eastbound from the Bigler intersection. It is expected to reach Philipsburg between 9-10 a.m.
Drivers will need to remain alert for the slow-moving operation, which will travel at speeds slower than 15 miles-per-hour. Drivers in the Philipsburg area are encouraged to use alternate routes.
After leaving Philipsburg, the dryer will continue along Route 322 east, exiting at Port Matilda to follow Route 3040/Alternate Route 220.
Currently, PennDOT expects the super load to move onto Interstate 80 at the Milesburg interchange on Sunday.
The super load left the Port of Erie Thursday, Dec. 5, and has traversed portions of Erie, Crawford, Venango, Clarion, Forest, Elk, and Clearfield counties. The dryer is excepted to arrive in Lock Haven early next week.
Flaggers will be positioned at specific locations and intersections along the super load route to assist with traffic control during counterflow movements.
You can follow the super load’s progress on Twitter at www.twitter.com/1PAStateCOLL.