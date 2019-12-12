The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be alert for traffic impacts as the Yankee Dryer super load approaches Clearfield.
As of yesterday afternoon, PennDOT expects the super load to move through Clearfield early today, Dec. 13. Beginning at 4 a.m., the load will move south on Route 153 (Rockton Mountain)/Route 322 east and through Clearfield Borough, crossing the Nichols Street bridge before sunrise.
It will then make its way toward Interstate 80 using Route 322 and Route 879. PennDOT expects this movement to take place between 6-8 a.m.
Drivers will need to remain alert for the slow-moving operation, which will travel at speeds lower than 15 miles-per-hour. Drivers in the Clearfield area are encouraged to use alternate routes.
PennDOT expects the super load to move through the Philipsburg area on Saturday, Dec. 14 — but that could change depending on Friday’s travel progress.
The super load left the Port of Erie on Thursday, Dec. 5, and has traversed portions of Erie, Crawford, Venango, Clarion, Forest, Elk, and Clearfield counties. It stopped yesterday on Route 153 near the Interstate 80 Penfield/111 exit and will remain there overnight.
The dryer is excepted to arrive in Lock Haven early next week.
A complete list of the planned route from Erie to Lock Haven can be found at www.penndot.gov/district2.
For Clearfield County, the scheduled route is the following:
- SR 153 South — 18.8 miles
- SR 153 South/SR 322 East (28th Division Hwy) — 6.4 miles
- SR 153 South/SR 322 East (Bridge St., Bigler Ave.) — 1.5 miles
- SR 879 West off-ramp counterflow movement on the WB off-ramp to SR 879 East — 0.2 miles
- SR 879 crossover multiple times to maneuver around traffic signal arms — 1.3 miles
- I-80 (Exit 120-123) — 3.3 miles
- SR 970 South — 1.4 miles
- SR 322 East to Philipsburg counterflow on westbound off-ramp to Route 322 East at Woodland intersection — 10.4 miles
Flaggers will be positioned at specific locations and intersections along the super load route to assist with traffic control during counterflow movements.
You can follow the super load’s progress on Twitter at www.twitter.com/1PAStateCOLL.