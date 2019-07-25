DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will be presenting a Sundae Sunday Ice Cream Social fundraiser on Aug. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Tickets will cost $20 or two for $35 and children under 18 will be free. Children under 17 will get a free scoop of ice cream when accompanied by a ticket holder.
Ticket includes ice cream served in a decorative “collect-a-bowl,” a dowel rod to upcycle your bowl into a bird feeder for your garden, a swag bag containing collectible, framed and hand signed mini-prints by Winkler Gallery artists plus other fun items.
The ticket will also qualify you for a drawing featuring a signed and framed print by wildlife artist Guy Coheleach.
Tickets are available at the Winkler Gallery and from Winkler Gallery Artists and Board Members.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.
The hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information about the gallery can be found at www.winklergallery.org