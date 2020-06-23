Summer activities and sports will resume now that the Clearfield Area School Board approved the Health and Safety Plan for Summer Activities at its meeting Monday night.
The plan sets protocols for cleaning equipment and facilities, hand washing and social distancing standards for students, coaches and teachers.
Superintendent Terry Struble said the plan is for pre-season activities such as summer conditioning, summer workouts and driver’s education.
“This is the plan for the normal summer activities whether it be weight lifting, running, evening tennis camp types of activities, behind the wheel driver’s ed,” Struble said.
However, he said it is not necessarily the same plan that would be used in August once practices and workouts for fall sports start in earnest.
Struble said the school district is still awaiting direction from the PIAA when it comes to the fall sports.
“I know there is a lot of anticipation of what the fall will look like,” Struble said. “But this is not that plan, this is the plan for what normally would happen in the summer.”
For the summer health and safety plan, before practices and workouts can begin for a sport or activity, the coach will have to develop a plan and meet with the principal and athletic director to go over the plan.
The principal would then decide whether to approve the plan and submit it to the superintendent, who would have the final say on whether the sport could begin.
In a phone interview yesterday morning, Struble said summer tennis and summer cross country practices and workouts have already been approved.
Struble said these sports were relatively simple because they didn’t require any access to the inside of the buildings and these sports don’t have any issues with scheduling.
Approximately 200 to 300 student athletes participate in summer sports and Struble said the school district has to take care to make sure teams aren’t placed too close to each other.
The plan includes requirements such as adequate cleaning schedules will be created, facilities will be cleaned prior to arrival and post workouts and weight room equipment will be wiped down before and after use by the user.
Coaches are also required to maintain records of when the equipment is cleaned.
On the suggestion of Greg Clark, the wording was changed from “should” to “will” on many of the requirements.
The parent or guardian of a student participant will also have to sign a waiver of liability to not hold the school district or any of its employees liable if the student would get sick.
However, Solicitor Carl Beard said his office developed the waiver and it has been shared with more than 100 school districts in the state.
“But I don’t think there is any document that you could ever craft that would result in absolute immunity,” Beard said.