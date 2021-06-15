CLEARFIELD — The Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library kicked off their seven-week Summer Reading Program at Upper Witmer Park Tuesday afternoon with a youth performance of The Lion King.
Program Director Lisa Coval spoke to participants along with youth and family services coordinator Susan Force regarding what is in store for the program in the upcoming weeks.
Afterward, youth members of the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre preformed a condensed version of “The Lion King” for attendees.
The library’s goal is to revitalize the program following last year’s program, which was hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the events that the library can hold indoors are still limited by the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, the library plans to hold many events for participants outdoors. The library hopes to return to holding indoor events in the fall.
While many enrolled in the program are children, the library has programs for all age groups, including adults. Each age range gets their own scheduled outdoor events appropriate for the participants’ ages.
Participants keep track of how much time they spend reading with reading logs. At the end of July all participants are invited to an outdoor magic show as a finale to the Summer Reading Program. On Aug. 6 the library holds a drawing for participants to win a multitude of prizes.
Coval says the main goal of the program is that to keep people learning during the summer regardless of age. Coval also feels one of the best parts of doing the Summer Reading Program is getting to watch kids grow from year to year.
“I can’t tell you how rewarding it is. That’s what’s so good about this program is getting to see these kids as babies and then watching them grow and mature,” Coval said.