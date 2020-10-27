Clearfield Area School District Board on Monday night decided to continue with the every-other-day hybrid learning format for all of its students for at least another month.
This school year, the district has divided its students into two groups and has them come to school every other day to enable adequate social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At last week’s committee meetings, Struble asked the board perhaps it should consider bringing the students back “face-to-face” on an every day basis to give the students more face to face instruction.
On Monday, Struble said there has been a rather large increase in COVID-19 cases in Clearfield County as well as in the 16830 zip code over the past week.
He said the board has two choices — to amend the district’s health and safety plan to allow the students to come back every day, or keep things the way they are until the next school board meeting in November.
“I thought a lot about this since last Monday,” board President Larry Putt said. “We have an obligation that our students get a quality education, but we also have to think about the safety and well-being of our staff and students. At this time, I don’t think we can change back to face-to-face.”
“There are just too many unknowns for me to make a change right now,” Putt said.
Board member Dr. Michael Spencer said he agreed, but said he believes the students are suffering under the every other day system and asked if more could be tweaked during their off days to improve the system.
“I don’t know if there is anything we can do to make it better,” Spencer said. “We are hurting our kids academically every other day, but like you, I want our kids to be safe and I want our staff to be safe.”
Board member Tim Morgan asked if there was any support on the board to allowing the elementary school students go back to school on an every day basis.
Board member Gail Ralston said she thinks the school district still needs to do some more tweaking in regard to the cafeteria, perhaps using the entire gymnasium for seating.
Struble said last week that if all of the students were brought back on an every day basis, the cafeterias would be mostly full and the students would have to sit in close proximity with each without masks while eating lunch.
Ralston said she is concerned about how some of the students are missing meals every other day because they are not coming to school. But she said they have to look at the overall health and welfare of the students and said she thinks the district should wait another month to decide.
“I would like to see the kids in school,” Ralston said. “I think our teachers do the best job educating when students are in the building. But their safety and health has to be our primary goal.”
Board member Shawna Rothrock said she has a student in elementary school and she also said she believes the board should wait another month to see if there are any patterns arising in the area with the virus.
The board decided not to take any action and wait another month.
Struble seemed to agree with the decision and said what the district tries to do academically won’t matter that much if a child isn’t healthy.