MORRISDALE — The stage is set for West Branch School’s live rendition of “Oklahoma!”
The musical, with tickets available for this Thursday through Sunday, adapted to safety standards to be one of the few live theatrical performances among nearby schools, according to Director Dee Coudriet.
“We’re very fortunate,” said Coudriet, reflecting on the musical’s formation. “We have very talented people in our cast.”
The students wear clear, plastic masks while on stage. Singing and dancing with masks is no easy feat, Coudriet noted. Breaks were added to help students feeling deprived of oxygen.
Due to social restrictions, the cast is limited. With plenty of room for performers in ensembles, “Oklahoma!” can accommodate many people. The cast this year is limited to 17 with no understudies, according to Coudriet. The main cast members are also part of the ensemble.
Jack Danko waited years for the casting of “Oklahoma!” as the senior lead discovered the musical freshman year. He couldn’t be happier to portray his favorite character, Curly McLain. The character carries himself with confidence and enjoys every second of life, according to Danko.
“For a long time, I wanted to be Curly,” Danko said. “Now, to get to be [him] is really special.”
Masks complicate acting, but Danko is up to the challenge.
“Characterization has been hard because a lot of acting is facial expression,” Danko explained. “But overall it’s been easier than I thought it would be.”
Last year, the Drama Department’s performance of “Clue: On Stage” was put on hold when the pandemic hit in March. Danko took part in the streamed performance. An empty auditorium left much to be desired.
“I loved last show, and it was great,” Danko noted. “But there’s something about getting in front of an audience that brings your character to life and really makes you get into it.”
“Oklahoma!” brought unique challenges for Danko. The actor enjoyed learning how to stage fight and also helped create set pieces, including a house and windmill.
Although performers lost four practice days when the school closed for a deep cleaning, the team has put in a significant amount of time preparing for the show. Simple things, such as blocking, choreography and stage kissing required extra thought, according to Assistant Director Zachary Coudriet.
“Definitely weird with stage kissing because of the masks,” observed Coudriet. “They just click when they do the stage kiss.”
The limited in-person audience combined with the available live stream tickets give the cast and crew a chance to share this unique production with the community. The assistant director is excited to see some filled seats for the performance.
“It’s not as big as normal, but it’s an improvement,” Coudriet said.
Tickets can be purchased online through the school district’s website. Each ticket will allow access to one night live stream. The price is $8.