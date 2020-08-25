Clearfield Area School District will have its fall sports but with some changes, Superintendent Terry Struble said at Monday’s school board meeting.
One big change is new PIAA guidelines bar all spectators from all sporting events, Struble said.
He said the marching band and cheerleaders will attend all the home football games because they are considered participants, but they would not travel to any away games.
Struble said after the first couple of weeks of school, the district would begin live-streaming its sporting events over the internet so parents and spectators can watch them online. However, he said the district will take some time at the beginning of the school year to make sure its technology is working properly for academic purposes before live streaming sporting events.
The state is also limiting all non-academic activities to no more than 25 people per inside room and this will create complications for indoor sports like volleyball and winter sports like basketball and swimming, Struble said.
For example, volleyball has six participants per team, plus officials, coaches, scorekeepers, etc. and it is likely that at least some of the substitute players will have to wait outside the gymnasium until they are put in the game, Struble said.
The same could be true for basketball in the winter as well because there are five players per team playing, plus referees, the timekeeper, score keeper coaches, etc.
“They might have to walkie talkie out to the hallway,” Struble said.
With swimming, all swimmers will likely have to wait outside the natatorium while waiting to compete, Struble said.
Because of these complications, Struble said sporting events will likely take longer to complete.
One school board member, Philip Carr, expressed concern about continuing with fall sports. He said participants risk getting infection and bringing it home to their families.
“I don’t think it’s worth the risk,” Carr said.
Carr asked Struble if the school board has to vote to continue with fall sports this year. Struble said the school board already approved the sports schedule last fall and would only have to take a vote if it wants to opt out of the fall sports schedule and no such motion was made at the meeting.