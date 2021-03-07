Mason Strouse of Clearfield recently announced his candidacy for Clearfield Borough Mayor. Strouse will be running for the Republican nomination, but encourages those of other parties to write him in.
Strouse is a Clearfield native, and is a graduate of Clearfield Area High School. He earned his undergraduate degree in early childhood and special education from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, and his Master of Education degree in curriculum and instruction with a focus on trauma and resilience in education from Concordia University of Nebraska.
Strouse is currently employed as a first grade teacher with the Clearfield Area School District. He also serves as the director of music at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield.
As a way of giving back to his community, Strouse volunteers in numerous ways, most notably with the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc.
Since 2016, Strouse has served as treasurer for CAST, having secured numerous grants and funding opportunities and worked with the finance committee and board of directors to bring CAST out of great debt. He serves as director or music director for youth productions and organizer of the Seeds of Art Summer Camp. He also led the revitalization of the Clearfield Choral Society, and serves as a member and manager of the choir.
Strouse, with a fellow elementary school teachers and school counselors, founded the All Pro Dad breakfast program at the Clearfield Area Elementary School, aimed at involving fathers and father figures in their student’s school culture, education, and overall success.
Strouse is currently a member of the Clearfield Borough Council. He serves as the chairperson for the finance committee and is a member of the public safety committee. He also manages the borough’s website, www.ClearfieldBoro.com.
Strouse was recognized for his involvement in the community when he was awarded the Distinguished Citizen of the Year award by the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce in October 2018.
Strouse seeks to be the Mayor of Clearfield Borough to give back to the community that has already given so much to him. He would like to be a visible presence in the community, giving a voice to the many aspects of the borough, and creating a broader feeling of pride for the community. He would like to increase the visibility of the Clearfield Borough government through a more complete website and social media presence. He will work to coordinate events, grant funding, and establish connections that will further support the borough.
He is the son of Brenda and Joe Strouse of Clearfield. He lives in Clearfield with his wife, Kellie, and sons, Jake and Wyatt. He is a member of the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. He is an avid supporter of the arts and culture of Clearfield, and enjoys playing the piano. Mason and his family also enjoy exploring the wilds and small towns of Pennsylvania, and strive to help entice others to visit the Clearfield area.
Visit the Mason Strouse for Clearfield Mayor Facebook page, or follow @MayorMasonClfd on Instagram and Twitter.