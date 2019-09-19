PHILIPSBURG — Street parking has been a topic brought forth to Philipsburg Borough Council throughout the year, with Monday night’s council meeting being no exception.
Resident Colin Kreiger asked the borough what they have in terms of ordinances in regard to street parking, stating it appears there isn’t anything because of the amount of vehicles that park in front of his driveway.
“It’s ridiculous and I’m tired of it,” Kreiger said.
Kreiger said there will be times where he is standing in his yard and others will park vehicles right by his driveway, blocking him in.
Councilwoman Bobbi Yarger said the borough has ordinances where vehicles must be moved within 24 hours or they could be ticketed.
“Driveways being impeded — that’s against the ordinance,” Yarger told Kreiger. “They should not be there.”
Kreiger said he’s called the borough several times but when the vehicles get ticketed by Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder, it’s still not solving the problem.
“(Ryder) can come down and ticket the car, but what’s that going to do?” Kreiger asked. “What’s a $25 ticket going to do? They don’t care about that. They don’t care a single bit. While in State College when a car (is blocking), they tow it. The car is gone.”
Kreiger asked why can’t the borough call and get the violating vehicles towed, to which he was told council previously discussed the matter, but they came to the conclusion nothing can be done due to not having an area to keep the vehicles impounded.
“It’s not just me but everyone in the borough that’s going to buy a house,” Kreiger said. “So we can quit catering to these rentals. (Rental owners) are cutting up houses and renting them out. There’s 25 people with 50 cars in one building parking on the streets and there’s no ordinance. It’s a free-for-all out there. And nothing’s marked ... it’s crazy.”
Councilwoman Faith Maguire said she understands Kreiger’s frustrations — citing the times during the year parking issues have been discussed.
Councilman Harry Wood asked if signs could be put up by Kreiger’s residence. Borough Manager Joel Watson said they technically could. However, Watson said signs aren’t able to be put up at every single residence.
It was also mentioned about potentially painting the parking spots to make it much clearer, to which it was agreed the borough would do this first and see if the problems are solved.