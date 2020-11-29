Storm to bring winter weather, snow tonight

STATE COLLEGE — Winds will pick up heading into Monday with rain soaking the Atlantic Coast and a snowstorm unfolding over the Midwest.
A rapidly developing and fast-moving storm is poised to bring heavy snow and wind to parts of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and southern Appalachian regions, and heavy rain, gusty winds and even severe thunderstorms to parts of the South, the mid-Atlantic and New England at the start of this week.
Locally, the weather today is forecasted to be cloudy and windy with rain tapering off. Temperatures will reach a high of about 50 degrees.
Tonight, expect to have considerable cloudiness and it will be breezy, with a couple of rain or snow showers late, with a low of 35 degrees.
Tuesday, expect a thick cloud cover, breezy and colder with a rain or snow shower in spots reaching a high of 36 degrees. On Tuesday night, expect considerable cloudiness with snow tapering off, accumulating an additional 1-2 inches of snow and a low of 26 degrees.
Wednesday, it will be sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees.
The storm is forecast to pack enough of a punch to cause major disruptions to travel, widespread power outages and even property damage. It may seem like a winter wonderland in parts of the Midwest with heavy snow, while storms in the South and East might be more reminiscent of the springtime.
As Monday progresses, the storm will take a quick track up the spine of the Appalachians with warm air to its east and colder air to its west. The strengthening storm will cause winds to roar along the Eastern Seaboard, where peak gusts can reach 80 mph, or hurricane force.
During Monday night, the change to snow will continue to progress northward through western Pennsylvania, southern Ontario and western New York state.
The rate of snow from Monday to Monday night is likely to be heavy enough to not only pile up on non-paved surfaces and weigh down tree limbs to the point where they can break and cause power outages, but also cause roads to become slippery and snowcovered.
Several inches of snow can pile up over the higher elevations of the southern Appalachians with a few inches over parts of middle Tennessee, central Kentucky and Indiana. Snow amounts will trend upward across Ohio, West Virginia, western Pennsylvania, southern Ontario and southeastern Michigan. Snow on the order of 6-12 inches is anticipated from northern Ohio to northwestern Pennsylvania, western New York state and southwestern Ontario into Tuesday from the main part of the storm. But, additional snow will continue to pile up in the storm’s aftermath due to lake-effect.
While winds may not get as strong as that of the Atlantic coast, gusts frequenting 30-40 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow and can lead to lakeshore flooding in some communities along the Great Lakes. The combination of the weight of snow and increasing wind can cause some trees to topple and block roads.
From Tuesday to early Wednesday, a dry sweep of air will mark the end of rain along the Atlantic coast from south to north.
As colder air continues to be drawn into the storm and passes over the open waters of the Great Lakes, steady snow will transition to flurries and snow squalls from Ohio and West Virginia to western Maryland, western and northern Pennsylvania, southern Ontario and western, central and northern New York state.
The snow squalls in the wake of the storm can be intense enough to suddenly blind motorists along parts of I-70, the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I-80 and I-90 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Lake-effect snow is forecast to continue to pile up after the storm pulls northward into Canada. Where bands of lake-effect snow persist, an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 36 inches (91 centimeters) is anticipated in parts of northwestern Pennsylvania, western New York state and southern Ontario.
Otherwise, the period from Tuesday to Wednesday will be quite blustery and appropriate for the first couple of days of December and the unofficial start to the winter season in the Midwest and Northeast. But, in the Southern states, the weather may be more typical of early January with temperatures of 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit below average for early December.