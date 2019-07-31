A strong thunderstorm hit Clearfield yesterday at about 2 p.m., which dropped some hail on E. Market Street in front of The Progress office. But “fair” weather is predicted for the remainder of the week.
Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom said the storm caused a minor disruption at the fair — the rides were shut down for about 20 minutes during the storm and a few signs were knocked over due to the wind.
A woman fell and twisted her ankle as the storm was approaching, but Hallstrom said it appeared she suffered from minor injuries and he doesn’t believe the fall was storm related.
“Everything is looking pretty good,” Hallstrom said of the fair yesterday afternoon.
The storm dropped 0.13 inches of precipitation at the Clearfield Lawrence Township Airport in a storm that lasted less than 30 minutes, according to Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert of Accuweather of State College.
The forecast is looking good in the future. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms through this afternoon but the humidity will be dropping, making for more comfortable temperatures at the fair, especially on Thursday, Reppert said.
There is a chance of showers/thunderstorms on Friday afternoon, Reppert said.