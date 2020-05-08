Stores begin reopening in Progressland

Yesterday was the first day many stores could reopen in Progressland since the start of the COVID-19 emergency in March.
For Sue Schultz, owner of Susie’s Fashions at 1309 Lincoln Ave., Hyde, it couldn’t come soon enough.
“I really missed my customers,” Schultz said. “I’m really glad to be open again.”
Many local stores are reopening on Monday.
She said the COVID-19 emergency has been difficult for her business and many other local businesses. She said she had just received some new stock when Gov. Tom Wolf closed all “non-essential businesses,” but Schultz said she believes customers would come back to shopping locally.
“I think people will support their local stores,” Schultz said. “People around here really value local businesses.”
Shultz said she has been in business for 33 years and said she is fortunate to have a loyal customer base. She said many of them would call her during the shutdown just to ask how she was doing.
Despite Clearfield County being included in the “yellow” phase by Gov. Wolf, many businesses are required to remain closed — such as beauticians and barbers, health clubs and spas, organized sporting events and theaters. Restaurants are only allowed to serve take-out and are prohibited from offering dine-in service.
Susie’s Fashions is open Tuesdays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.