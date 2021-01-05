HOUTZDALE — Clearfield-based state police are seeking the public’s help in providing information about a hit-and-run incident that occurred Jan. 4 in Houtzdale Borough.
Troopers say at 11:40 p.m. late Sunday night at West Hannah Street, south of McAteer Street, a white truck tractor pulling a white Walmart trailer was involved with striking a residence located on West Hannah Street.
The truck tractor struck the front of the residence, causing substantial damage. The truck tractor proceeded to back the vehicle up and continue down state Route 53 without contacting state police.
The homeowners attempted to have the truck stop, but the operator proceeded to leave.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodland barracks at 857-3800.