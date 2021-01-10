RIDGWAY — Two people died in a single-vehicle crash near Ridgway early Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Tony A. Eckert, 36, of St. Marys and Kenneth E. Gasbarre, 33, of Ridgway were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Bingham Road in Ridgway Township that occurred around 12:36 a.m. Sunday, state police said in a news release.
According to state police, Eckert was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado west on Bingham Road near the intersection of Scenic Drive at a high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate a sharp turn. The truck went over an embankment, rolled onto the driver’s side and slid into a tree, state police said.
The driver, Eckert, and front seat passenger, Gasbarre, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.
A passenger in the back seat sustained minor injuries, state police said.
According to Elk County Coroner Michelle A. Muccio, both Eckert and Gasbarre were unrestrained and the deaths have been ruled accidental. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors, Muccio said in a news release.