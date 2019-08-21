PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pennsylvania State Police wish to remind motorist to slow down and use extra caution while driving now that the current school year is commencing throughout the Commonwealth.
Drivers will see students walking to and from school and school bus stops. School buses will be loading and unloading children. Please adjust your driving schedule appropriately during your morning or afternoon commute.
The following are safety reminders for students and drivers:
Students
- Never walk close to the front or sides of the bus. The bus driver may not be able to see you.
- When crossing the street to get onto the bus, always look left, then right, then left again before proceeding.
- If you drop something near or under the bus, do not retrieve the item until you inform the bus driver. Otherwise, he or she may not see you.
- Wait until the bus stops, the door opens, and the driver says its okay to board before stepping onto the bus.
Motorists
- Yellow flashing lights on the school bus indicate the bus is preparing to stop and load or unload. Motorist need to slow down and prepare to stop.
- Red flashing lights and a stop signal arm indicate that the school bus has stopped and that children are getting on of off. You must stop your vehicle at least 10 feet before reaching the bus. You may not proceed until the flashing red signal lights are no longer activated.
- Motorist can be fined $250 for improperly meeting or overtaking a school bus. Additionally, a conviction will result in a 60-day driver’s license suspension and assessment of 5 points on an operator’s driving record.
Please obey all posted speed limits, especially in school zones where penalties for speeding are enhanced. Please drive carefully, buckle up, and together we can make the 2019-2020 school year safe for all students.