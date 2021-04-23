The state Department of Transportation District 2 has designated River Road in Clearfield as Litter Enforcement Corridor and held a press conference at Elliott’s Park on Friday with the state police and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to give details on the anti-littering campaign.
“We are proud to partner with the Pennsylvania State Police and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to highlight our efforts to reduce litter,” District Executive, PennDOT District 2 Tom Zurat said.
Zurat said a recent litter study estimates there are over half a billion pieces of litter on Pennsylvania roadways. Cigarette butts and plastic wrappers compose of the majority of litter and motorists and pedestrians are the leading sources of litter along roadways, Zurat said.
Freeways and expressways have the most litter per mile but local roads have the majority of the total amount of litter, Zurat said.
Zurat said PennDOT typically spends $15-$20 million annually on littering and so far this year the state has dedicated 68,000 man-hours at a cost of more than $4 million on littering activities.
Cleaning up litter pulls work crews away from addressing other road maintenance issues. Fortunately, Zurat said volunteers in the Adopt a Highway program assist in the cleanup of highways.
For the program, groups and organizations adopt section of roadway to perform littler cleanup twice a year, usually in spring and fall and PennDOT supplies safety bests, work gloves and trash bags and PennDOT picks up the trash bags when they are completed.
In 2020, Zurat said more than 120,000 volunteers participated in the program.
To combat littering in 2018 state legislature passed a law increasing the penalties for littering on designated roads. The law also allows for scenic highways to be designated as Litter Enforcement Corridors and the West Branch of the Susquehanna River Scenic Byway (state Route 1001) in Clearfield has been designated as a Litter Enforcement Corridor.
KPB representative Jodi Brennan noted, “Efforts to curb littering in Pennsylvania are extremely important. Our litter research study, conducted in partnership with PennDOT and DEP in 2019, documented over 500 million pieces of litter on Pennsylvania roadways. Whether intentional or not, litter negatively impacts our quality of life, the natural environment and economic development in communities across Pennsylvania.”
Trooper Bruce Morris said the penalty for littering within Litter Enforcement Corridors is now a fine of $600 plus costs, plus eight to 16 hours of litter pickup or community service.
The penalty is administered to the driver of the vehicle or the person to whom the vehicle is registered, Morris said. So if a member of the public reports to the police that someone is littering and takes down their license plate and the time, the state police will track down the owner of the vehicle. If the owner cannot provide to police who was driving the vehicle when the offense occurred, the owner of the vehicle would be assessed the penalty.
Morris said if someone reports littering to the police, they will not have to testify in court for the offender to be prosecuted as long as they get the registration plate.
The new law also increases penalties for creating illegal dump sites along roadways and waterways. The fine for illegal dumping is now $100 to $600 plus costs, up to 50 hours of litter pickup and up to 90 days in jail.
If a commercial enterprise is found guilty of illegal dumping in a Litter Enforcement Corridor, fines are tripled to $1,500 to $15,000 plus costs depending on the material dumped and imprisonment or community service not to exceed two years, Morris said.
River Road is one of nine roads in Clearfield County to be designated as a Litter Enforcement Corridor. Sections of Route 120 in Elk and Clinton counties have also been designated as a Litter Enforcement Corridor. To date, more than 350 miles have been designated in the three counties.