HARRISBURG — COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth continue to dwindle and vaccinations continue to increase, according to the state Department of Health.
There were 808 cases of COVID-19 reported in the past three days.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 13,508 total cases and 340 deaths
- Cambria — 14,768 total cases and 437 deaths
- Centre — 16,894 total cases and 224 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,635 total cases and 150 deaths
- Elk — 2,868 total cases and 41 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,340 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there was a three-day total of 808 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,208,683.
There are 572 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 158 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4 stood at 1.9%.
There were 33 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry in the same three-day reporting period, for a total of 27,490 deaths attributed to COVID-19.