HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19 –one in Allegheny County; one in Bucks County; two in Cumberland County; one in Delaware County; one in Lehigh County; one in Luzerne County; three in Monroe County; four in Montgomery County; and two in Philadelphia County. All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. This brings the statewide total to 63 cases. There have been 446 patients to date who have been tested or are in the process of being tested. There are 205 who have tested negative; 63 confirmed cases; and 183 patient samples are either at the lab for testing or on their way to the lab.
Numerous local, state and federal agencies, along with school districts, churches, businesses and other entities have announced closings or schedule changes as a result of fighting to contain COVID-19 (coronavirus). The Progress will continue to publish new updates regarding closures and cancellations as they are announced.
CENTRE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
On March 14, the Centre County Board of Commissioners signed a Countywide Declaration of Disaster Emergency for COVID-19.
While there are no reported cases of the COVID-19 virus in the County, as reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health as of 2:45 p.m. on March 14, “this action was taken out of an abundance of caution.” This declaration allows the Board of Commissioners to access state and federal resources as well as to streamline the procurement and decision-making processes in the event additional measures are necessary to address the COVID-19 crisis.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY AREA AGENCY ON AGING
Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced that the Coalport, Mahaffey, Kylertown and Clearfield Centers for Active Living; Clearfield County are closed for two weeks effective March 14 until March 30 in adoption of aggressive social distancing measures to mitigate the risk for older adults of contracting COVID-19. Any senior in need of food during this crisis should call CCAAA at 765-2696. Covid-19. CCAAA will continue operations at this time, modifying home visits as necessary.
CNB BANKAt this time, CNB Bank fully intends to continue to operate its normal business hours; however, with growing concerns, customers of any financial institution should consider taking advantage of alternative services if it helps to ease their mind:
• Online and mobile solutions allow you to make loan payments, transfer funds, pay bills, deposit checks, open accounts, apply for loans, order checks, check account balances, review transactions, and more.
• Drive-Up services often offer the convenience of extended hours and you can perform nearly every transaction you perform in-branch.
• Call the Customer Service Center. The Customer Service Center agents can transfer money, process loan payments, and do many of the things you do in your local branch office.
• Utilize Automated Teller Machines. They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DIOCESE OF ERIEAll Catholic schools in the Diocese of Erie will comply with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s order that all K-12 schools close for the next two weeks, beginning Monday, March 16.
Per the Catholic Schools Office directive, all related activities must be cancelled when schools are closed for disease prevention.
Faith formation leaders across the Diocese of Erie also were informed that they are to follow the governor’s order and cancel all religious education classes and activities including retreats, live stations of the cross performances and other events, between March 15 and March 28.
Also effective immediately, and until further notice, the Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie, in union with the bishops of Pennsylvania, has dispensed the faithful of the Diocese of Erie from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. The measure is being taken in response to the onset of COVID-19.
Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, and recognizing the importance of prayer, all scheduled Masses will continue to be celebrated and remain available for those who wish to attend.
PENN HIGHLANDS HEALTHCAREPenn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville and Penn Highlands Elk Pinecrest Manor in St. Marys, both a part of Penn Highlands Healthcare, are restricting visitors, as per the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations for long-term care facilities. This means no visitors are allowed unless there are emergency circumstances approved by nursing home administration. These restrictions are in place to protect residents and staff.
Also, Penn Highlands Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is limiting visitors to the babies’ parents. This will protect the littlest patients, families and staff.
PENNSYLVANIA FARM SHOW COMPLEXThe Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced that effective Friday, March 13 all public events scheduled for March at the PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center would be canceled in response to COVID-19. Private meetings with 250 or more in attendance will also be prohibited.
The Harrisburg HEAT regular season games have been terminated by the Major Arena Soccer League. They have not made a final decision on playoffs.
PUBLIC SCHOOLSGov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced the two-week closure of all Pennsylvania schools beginning today. This includes all public K-12 schools including brick and mortar cyber charter schools, career and technical centers and intermediate units; child care centers operating within any of the mentioned schools, and all universities in the Pennsyvania State System of Higher Education. School districts will not be penalized for failure to meet the minimum 180-day requirements for the school year.
PUBLIC SCHOOL LUNCHES
The state Department of Education announced Friday that it received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low income students in a non-congregate setting, such as a drive-through or grab and go, during a COVID-19 outbreak-related closure.
The waiver is intended to allow schools closed due to COVID-19 to continue to provide students with nutritious food during the closure. To be eligible, meal sites must be in the attendance area of a closed building where 50 percent or more of the students are eligible for free/reduced meals or a census area where 50 percent or more of the students are eligible for free or reduced meals. Meals may be served at qualifying school or non-school sites. Limited staff may continue to provide essential services related to food preparation and distribution.
If eligible students live in a school attendance area that does not provide free and reduced meals, parents should check with their school district to see what food options are currently available to students, such as backpack programs, or students may receive free meals from a site that offers them.
USDA had announced the availability of the waiver on March 6. Pennsylvania received waiver approval on March 11.
PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION
Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Chairwoman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille signed an emergency order prohibiting electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, telecommunication and steam utility terminations. The moratorium will remain in place for as long as the Proclamation of Disaster, issued by Wolf on March 6 related to coronavirus, is in effect.