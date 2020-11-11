HARRISBURG — The numbers of deaths and positive cases of COVID-19 continue to grow in the tri-county region, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported 38 additional positive cases, while Jefferson County reported 17 and Elk County reported 13.
Clearfield County also reported one more death.
Neighboring counties of Cambria reported 76 new cases and two more deaths, Blair County reported 74 new cases and one death, and Centre County reported 55 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
• Blair — 2,076 cases and 40 deaths
• Cambria — 1,780 cases and 15 deaths
• Centre — 4,768 cases and 23 deaths
• Clearfield — 670 cases and 8 deaths
• Elk — 304 cases and 2 deaths
• Jefferson — 339 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 4,711 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 243,368. This is the highest daily increase of cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 354,972 with 23,786 positive cases.
As of Monday, Nov. 10, there were 59 new deaths reported for a total of 9,145 deaths attributed to COVID-19.