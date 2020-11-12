A staff member with the Clearfield Area School District has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Terry Struble said in a letter posted on the district's website Thursday evening.
The letter reads as follows:
"We were notified last evening of a staff person testing positive for COVID 19. The staff person has been asymptomatic and was in school yesterday. Contact tracing was started last evening and completed this morning. All individuals who have been designated as a close contact have been notified. At this time we will be continuing with our A/B model.
It is important to note the challenges of remaining with face to face instruction while the case counts across the nation, state and our region continue to rise. We will continue to be carefully monitoring the cases in school and their impacts on our current model of delivery. Principal Prestash did share with all of the students in grades 7-12 yesterday a review of the overall steps to virtual. Teachers have been preparing, and students should be used to their online platform at this time.
As always it is important to monitor your well-being and those around you. If your child is showing any of the signs or symptoms, please keep them home and contact the school nurse to review the concerns. When everyone does what they can to help prevent the spread, the longer we can keep our children in school.
Please continue to do your part to our help our community by being aware of the signs and symptoms of COVID 19.
Thanks,
Terry W. Struble, Superintendent"
The school district has divided the student body into two groups (A/B model) with each group going to school on alternating days due to social distancing concerns — with students using distance learning during non-classroom days.