Walmart stores have donated $5,000 towards the Squirrel Tails for Trout program to contribute to fish stocking this year.
Pat Domico of Curwensville is the director of the program. Squirrel Tails for Trout accepts donations of squirrel tails and sells them to a company, which uses them for making fishing lures.
The program uses the proceeds from the sales to purchase fish for fish stocking as well as for youth hunting and fishing programs.
With this latest donation, Walmart has donated a total of $20,000 over the past four years.
“Squirrel Tales for Trout will be able to stock fish nine times in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and at Parker Dam State Park,” Domico said. “We will be able to put in about $15,000 worth of fish because people believe in this program.”
Commissioner John Sobel said he remembers a time when the West Branch of the Susquehanna River was devoid of aquatic life in this area.
“But through the efforts of a lot of organizations and individuals like Pat, aquatic life has come back to the West Branch of the Susquehanna River,” Sobel said. “Pat’s organization has stocked thousands of trout, big trout in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and has made good fishing possible, not only for residents but for folks who come as tourists here to fish.”
And Sobel thanked Walmart for its generous donation to the Squirrel Tails for Trout program.
Domico also thanked the Curwensville VFW for allowing them to use their property last November for a fish stocking event.