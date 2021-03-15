The Area Agency on Aging continues to see a need among the county’s older adults for home-delivered meals, transportation, home maintenance, protective equipment, in-home care, and oral care supplies.
Last year, CCAAA launched the “Sponsor a Senior” campaign encouraging community members and businesses to “sponsor” an older adult for $20. The community was overwhelmingly supportive and many supports and services were made available to area seniors, such as social isolation interventions (robotic pets, activity boxes), shelf-stable meals, standard precaution supplies, and more. This year, the agency is continuing this campaign with an emphasis on gaining monthly, recurring donations as a way to sustain current and upcoming projects for older adults.
Area businesses and individuals can participate in sponsoring a senior by making a donation online at https://www.ccaaa.net/sponsor-a-senior or by submitting a check made payable to CCAAA in the mail at 600 Cooper Rd., Curwensville, PA 16833.
If submitting a check, donors are asked to please write “Sponsor a Senior” on the memo line of the check. When making a donation online, donors are able to designate whether the payment is a “one-time” donation or if it will be a “monthly” payment. Volunteers who would like to donate their time are encouraged to stop by the agency at one of the new locations, 116 South Second St. in Clearfield or 600 Cooper Rd. in Curwensville to complete a volunteer form.
Any older adult in need of services including home-delivered meals is encouraged to contact the Agency at 765-2696.